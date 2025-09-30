Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island Sound at "Thunder Over New Hampshire" [Image 3 of 4]

    Rhode Island Sound at &quot;Thunder Over New Hampshire&quot;

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    The weather might not have been the sunniest, but that didn’t stop “Rhode Island Sound” from rocking out at the “Thunder Over New Hampshire” Air Show!
    This past Saturday, Rhode Island Sound was honored to provide the soundtrack for the crowds as planes soared overhead.
    #NavyMusic is proud to make community outreach a central part of our mission, and we look forward to continuing to share music with the great people of New England!
    Next up: our Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet is on the road to Maine for a few days of concerts! Head over to our events page to see where you can catch them live!

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9352612
    VIRIN: 250906-N-TE520-5834
    Resolution: 2048x1892
    Size: 487.6 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Rhode Island Sound at "Thunder Over New Hampshire" [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

