The weather might not have been the sunniest, but that didn’t stop “Rhode Island Sound” from rocking out at the “Thunder Over New Hampshire” Air Show!
This past Saturday, Rhode Island Sound was honored to provide the soundtrack for the crowds as planes soared overhead.
#NavyMusic is proud to make community outreach a central part of our mission, and we look forward to continuing to share music with the great people of New England!
Next up: our Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet is on the road to Maine for a few days of concerts! Head over to our events page to see where you can catch them live!
