Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Frederick Smith in Section 34

Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) and a trumpeter from the Marine Band, “The President’s Own”, conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Frederick Smith in Section 34 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.



Smith served for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. In 1966 he became a platoon leader with the 1st Marine Division in Chu Lai, South Vietnam. Due to a shortage of officers and despite still being a lieutenant, Smith soon became commander of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines. Smith and his company would participate in the major battle for Hue City, one of the longest and bloodiest of the war. During his second tour, Smith (now a captain) served as a forward air controller with Marine Observation Squadron 2.



Following his military service, Smith launched Federal Express in 1973, which grew from a small startup to the world’s largest express transportation company. Smith credits the success of FedEx with what he learned while serving in the Marines. “Lessons learned during Vietnam played over and over in my mind when we developed the business plan,” Smith said during an event at the Pentagon in February 2014.



During that same event, Smith reflected on those whom he served with. “They were the finest group of young men you could ever have,” Smith said. “…courageous beyond belief -- and the memory of that is with me every day of my life.”



Smith’s spouse, Stacey Diane Smith, received the U.S. flag from his funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)