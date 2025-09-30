SICOFAA Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David McIllece, outgoing secretary general of the System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces, greets members after a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. SICOFAA is a voluntary organization within the U.S. Air Force whose main functions are humanitarian aid and airspace control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)