U.S. Air Force Col. David McIllece, outgoing secretary general of the System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces, greets members after a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. SICOFAA is a voluntary organization within the U.S. Air Force whose main functions are humanitarian aid and airspace control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9352261
|VIRIN:
|251001-F-NX073-1092
|Resolution:
|4708x3132
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SICOFAA Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.