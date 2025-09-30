SICOFAA Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces sing the SICOFAA song during a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. SICOFAA is composed of 23 member countries and two observer countries from across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)