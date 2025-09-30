SICOFAA Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Bewley, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces incoming secretary general, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. SICOFAA’s mission is to promote and strengthen bonds among the air forces of the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)