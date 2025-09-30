Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SICOFAA Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 5]

    SICOFAA Change of Responsibility

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Bewley, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces incoming secretary general, speaks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. SICOFAA’s mission is to promote and strengthen bonds among the air forces of the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9352259
    VIRIN: 251001-F-NX073-1062
    Resolution: 5121x3407
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, SICOFAA Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Power
    SICOFAA
    Air Force

