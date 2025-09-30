SICOFAA Change of Responsibility

U.S. Air Force Col. David McIllece, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces outgoing secretary general, hands a ceremonial bell to U.S. Air Force Col. David Bewley, SICOFAA incoming secretary general, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2025. Founded in 1961, SICOFAA serves as a forum for senior leaders from air forces in the Western Hemisphere to discuss military issues and aviation topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
