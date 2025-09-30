Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

    VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dylan Williams, an aircraft maintenance engineer officer with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 1, 2025. In August 2025, a KC-130J Super Hercules became stuck in an elevated position after a right-wing jack lost pressure and seized. Marines with VMGR-352 fabricated tools and procedures to safely free the aircraft and replace the faulty jack in 35 minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9352124
    VIRIN: 251001-M-QY860-1006
    Resolution: 7728x5155
    Size: 16.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-352
    NAM
    3d MAW
    MAG-11
    Ceremony
    Raiders

