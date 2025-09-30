VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dylan Williams, an aircraft maintenance engineer officer with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses with Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd MAW, after being presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 1, 2025. In August 2025, a KC-130J Super Hercules became stuck in an elevated position after a right-wing jack lost pressure and seized. Marines with VMGR-352 fabricated tools and procedures to safely free the aircraft and replace the faulty jack in 35 minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)