VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stanley, a fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanic, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dylan Williams, an aircraft maintenance engineer officer, both with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose in front of a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to VMGR-352 after being presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 1, 2025 In August 2025, a KC-130J Super Hercules became stuck in an elevated position after a right-wing jack lost pressure and seized. Marines with VMGR-352 fabricated tools and procedures to safely free the aircraft and replace the faulty jack in 35 minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9352116
|VIRIN:
|251001-M-QY860-1012
|Resolution:
|7612x5077
|Size:
|14.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
