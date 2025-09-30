Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stanley, a fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanic, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dylan Williams, an aircraft maintenance engineer officer, both with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose in front of a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to VMGR-352 after being presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 1, 2025 In August 2025, a KC-130J Super Hercules became stuck in an elevated position after a right-wing jack lost pressure and seized. Marines with VMGR-352 fabricated tools and procedures to safely free the aircraft and replace the faulty jack in 35 minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    This work, VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-352
    NAM
    3d MAW
    MAG-11
    Ceremony
    Raiders

