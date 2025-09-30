VMGR-352 NAM Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stanley, a fixed-wing aircraft airframe mechanic, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dylan Williams, an aircraft maintenance engineer officer, both with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose in front of a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to VMGR-352 after being presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Oct. 1, 2025 In August 2025, a KC-130J Super Hercules became stuck in an elevated position after a right-wing jack lost pressure and seized. Marines with VMGR-352 fabricated tools and procedures to safely free the aircraft and replace the faulty jack in 35 minutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)