Sheppard AFB National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, sign a National Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 1, 2025. The proclamation served as a formal pledge to promote fire safety, support prevention initiatives, and foster a culture of preparedness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)