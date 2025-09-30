Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 5]

    Sheppard AFB National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, sign a National Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 1, 2025. The proclamation served as a formal pledge to promote fire safety, support prevention initiatives, and foster a culture of preparedness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9352109
    VIRIN: 251001-F-GJ229-1002
    Resolution: 4695x3756
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    National Fire Prevention Week
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW

