Sheppard AFB National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, David Mounsey, Sheppard Air Force Base fire chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, pose after signing a National Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 1, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week served as a vital reminder of the need for fire safety education and community awareness to help prevent fire-related tragedies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)