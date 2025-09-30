Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammonton holds parade for 119th Corps Support Battalion [Image 3 of 4]

    Hammonton holds parade for 119th Corps Support Battalion

    HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 119th Corps Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, wave to onlookers as they are driven through Hammonton, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2004. Following a luncheon sponsored by the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce and two veterans organizations, the Soldiers left for training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. The Soldiers will be deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2004
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9351452
    VIRIN: 041028-Z-AL508-1093
    Resolution: 3072x2048
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hammonton holds parade for 119th Corps Support Battalion [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NJARNG
    OIF
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Recognition
    New Jersey National Guard: NJNG

