Hammonton holds parade for 119th Corps Support Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 119th Corps Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, wave to onlookers as they are driven through Hammonton, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2004. Following a luncheon sponsored by the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce and two veterans organizations, the Soldiers left for training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. The Soldiers will be deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)