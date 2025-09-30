Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914th ARW conducts Bills Flyover

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Niagara Falls 914th Air Refueling Wing pose before conducting a flyover on September 28, 2025 as the Buffalo Bills hosted the New Orleans Saints.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9351419
    VIRIN: 250928-F-HZ625-5702
    Resolution: 4529x3017
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

