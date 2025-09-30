Members of Niagara Falls 914th Air Refueling Wing pose before conducting a flyover on September 28, 2025 as the Buffalo Bills hosted the New Orleans Saints.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9351419
|VIRIN:
|250928-F-HZ625-5702
|Resolution:
|4529x3017
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 914th ARW conducts Bills Flyover, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
