    SACEUR Sports Swim Competition at SHAPE [Image 1 of 9]

    SACEUR Sports Swim Competition at SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    03.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    The SACEUR Sports Swimming Competition brought NATO teams together for a splash of camaraderie and competition at SHAPE, Belgium. With incredible displays of skill, determination, and teamwork, the pool became a stage for unity and friendly rivalry.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 9351256
    VIRIN: 250306-F-HF520-1201
    Resolution: 6424x3591
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR Sports Swim Competition at SHAPE [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNMR
    SACEUR Sports
    competition
    athletes
    Swim

