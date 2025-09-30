Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Partnerships: U.S. and Gabonese Agence National des Parcs Nationaux Complete JCET

    Strengthening Partnerships: U.S. and Gabonese Agence National des Parcs Nationaux Complete JCET

    LIBREVILLE, GABON

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Gabon’s Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux (ANPN) treat a simulated patient as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) near Akanda National Park, Gabon, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET demonstrated the application of joint tactics and procedures with Gabon’s ANPN, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025
    Location: LIBREVILLE, GA
    SOCAFRICA
    JCET
    Civil Affairs
    Gabon

