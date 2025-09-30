Strengthening Partnerships: U.S. and Gabonese Agence National des Parcs Nationaux Complete JCET

Members of Gabon’s Agence Nationale des Parcs Nationaux (ANPN) treat a simulated patient as part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) near Akanda National Park, Gabon, Sept. 23, 2025. This JCET demonstrated the application of joint tactics and procedures with Gabon’s ANPN, reinforcing operational independence while underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
