U.S. Marines and JGSDF Soldiers Exchange Combat Casuality Care Skills

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 3rd Class Johnfranci Bermas with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, demonstrates how to apply a splint during a bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care exchange at Camp Schwab, Aug. 28, 2025. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers with 51st Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division spent two days demonstrating and practicing each other’s casualty care capabilities. The training strengthens military partnership, solidifies regional security agreements and improves individual and unit-level skills. Bermas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)