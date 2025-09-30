U.S. Marines and JGSDF Soldiers Exchange Combat Casuality Care Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division the demonstrates Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques during a bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care exchange at Camp Schwab, Aug. 28, 2025. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers with 51st Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division spent two days demonstrating and practicing each other’s casualty care capabilities. The training strengthens military partnership, solidifies regional security agreements and improves individual and unit-level skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)