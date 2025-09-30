Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Soldiers Exchange Combat Casuality Care Skills [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Marines and JGSDF Soldiers Exchange Combat Casuality Care Skills

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Navy Sailor with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division the demonstrates Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques during a bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care exchange at Camp Schwab, Aug. 28, 2025. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers with 51st Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division spent two days demonstrating and practicing each other’s casualty care capabilities. The training strengthens military partnership, solidifies regional security agreements and improves individual and unit-level skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 9351030
    VIRIN: 250828-M-RI657-1136
    Resolution: 7259x4842
    Size: 21.27 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and JGSDF Soldiers Exchange Combat Casuality Care Skills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Tucker Mocan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Readytofight
    Japan
    3rd Marine Division

