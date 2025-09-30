Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10]

    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Airman Damian Flores, 80th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, pose with a slice of cake following the ceremonial cake-cutting during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The tradition paired the most senior and junior Airmen to cut the cake together, symbolizing the transfer of experience and leadership from one generation to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9350478
    VIRIN: 250927-F-GJ229-1010
    Resolution: 4840x3872
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW
    AF Ball

