Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Airman Damian Flores, 80th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, pose with a slice of cake following the ceremonial cake-cutting during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The tradition paired the most senior and junior Airmen to cut the cake together, symbolizing the transfer of experience and leadership from one generation to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)