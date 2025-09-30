Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, the 11th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, retired, David J. Campanale, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 80th Flying Training Wing command chief, showcase a gift presented on behalf of Sheppard Air Force Base during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The watch presentation honored the qualities exemplified throughout Campanale’s service: strength, precision, and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)