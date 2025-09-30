From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, the 11th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, retired, David J. Campanale, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 80th Flying Training Wing command chief, showcase a gift presented on behalf of Sheppard Air Force Base during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The watch presentation honored the qualities exemplified throughout Campanale’s service: strength, precision, and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9350472
|VIRIN:
|250927-F-GJ229-1009
|Resolution:
|5325x3550
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.