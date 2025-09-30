Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd Training Wing command chief, talks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 80th Flying Training Wing command chief, during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The annual event celebrated the Air Force’s heritage, honored its service members, and fostered esprit de corps across ranks and generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9350462
    VIRIN: 250927-F-GJ229-1008
    Resolution: 4288x3430
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball
    Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW
    AF Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download