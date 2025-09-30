Sheppard AFB’s 2025 Air Force Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd Training Wing command chief, talks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Bradbury, 80th Flying Training Wing command chief, during the 2025 Air Force Ball in Wichita Falls, Texas, Sept. 27, 2025. The annual event celebrated the Air Force’s heritage, honored its service members, and fostered esprit de corps across ranks and generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)