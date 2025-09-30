Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105 AW inspected for combat [Image 23 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    105 AW inspected for combat

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    An Airman in the 105th Logistics Readiness Squadron measures the height of a machine during the cargo deployment function of the Combat Readiness Inspection at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Sept. 16, 2025. The inspection is conducted every four years by Air Mobility Command’s Inspector General’s Office to assess a wing’s mission ready status, ability to deploy personnel and equipment and preparedness for real-world scenarios Airman may encounter at home or abroad. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9350345
    VIRIN: 250916-Z-SE585-1029
    Resolution: 5573x3715
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105 AW inspected for combat [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat
    105 AW inspected for combat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    105th Airlift Wing
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Deployment
    C-17 Globemaster III
    New York Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download