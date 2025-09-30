105 AW inspected for combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman in the 105th Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a machine into the cargo deployment function area of the Combat Readiness Inspection at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Sept. 16, 2025 The inspection is conducted every four years by Air Mobility Command’s Inspector General’s Office to assess a wing’s mission ready status, ability to deploy personnel and equipment and preparedness for real-world scenarios Airman may encounter at home or abroad. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)