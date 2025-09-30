105 AW inspected for combat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen in the 105th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspect an all-terrain vehicle during the cargo deployment function of the Combat Readiness Inspection at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Sept. 16, 2025. The inspection is conducted every four years by Air Mobility Command’s Inspector General’s Office to assess a wing’s mission ready status, ability to deploy personnel and equipment and preparedness for real-world scenarios Airman may encounter at home or abroad. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)