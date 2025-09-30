The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was recently fired from a U.S. Army M270A2 and HIMARS at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Official U.S. Army photo)
Soldiers Complete Successful Flight Test Series of the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile
