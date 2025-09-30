Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Complete Successful Flight Test Series of the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Complete Successful Flight Test Series of the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was recently fired from a U.S. Army M270A2 and HIMARS at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9350149
    VIRIN: 250926-A-UG834-9212
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 170.24 KB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Complete Successful Flight Test Series of the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers Complete Successful Flight Test Series of the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PEO Missiles and Space
    PEO MS
    PrSM
    STORM
    Program Executive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download