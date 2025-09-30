Cape May County welcomes 253rd Transportation Company home

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, are welcomed home by the Cape May County community at the National Guard Armory in Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, April 23, 2004. The Garden-State Citizen-Soldiers were deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for more than a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|04.23.2004
|10.01.2025 11:08
|9349897
|040423-Z-AL508-1056
|2048x3072
|3.54 MB
|CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, NEW JERSEY, US
|1
|0
