    Cape May County welcomes 253rd Transportation Company home [Image 15 of 19]

    Cape May County welcomes 253rd Transportation Company home

    CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 253rd Transportation Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, are welcomed home by the Cape May County community at the National Guard Armory in Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, April 23, 2004. The Garden-State Citizen-Soldiers were deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for more than a year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2004
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9349895
    VIRIN: 040423-Z-AL508-1074
    Resolution: 2244x1497
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, NEW JERSEY, US
    TAGS

    NJARNG
    OIF
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    New Jersey National Guard: NJNG

