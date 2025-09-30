449th Air Expeditionary Group provides support for mass casualty exercise Pale Serpent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Lemonnier's Expeditionary Medical Facility and 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight personnel move a simulated casualty onto a litter as part of Pale Serpent, a mass casualty exercise, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sep. 27, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to enhance intraservice relationships and readiness among U.S. Airmen, Sailors, Marines, and Soldiers in the Djibouti area of responsibility, ensuring emergency responders and medical personnel are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)