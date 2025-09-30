Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th Air Expeditionary Group provides support for mass casualty exercise Pale Serpent

    449th Air Expeditionary Group provides support for mass casualty exercise Pale Serpent

    DJIBOUTI

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Task Force Bataan Soldiers recover casualties following a simulated attack as part of Pale Serpent, a mass casualty exercise, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sep. 27, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to enhance intraservice relationships and readiness among U.S. Airmen, Sailors, Marines, and Soldiers in the Djibouti area of responsibility, ensuring emergency responders and medical personnel are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9349806
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-AJ782-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group provides support for mass casualty exercise Pale Serpent, by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    776th EABS
    Task Force Bataan
    Africa
    USAFE

