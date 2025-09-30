449th Air Expeditionary Group provides support for mass casualty exercise Pale Serpent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Task Force Bataan Soldiers set up security as part of Pale Serpent, a mass casualty exercise, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sep. 27, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to enhance intraservice relationships and readiness among U.S. Airmen, Sailors, Marines, and Soldiers in the Djibouti area of responsibility, ensuring emergency responders and medical personnel are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)