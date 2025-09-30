Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An airman assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron reveals the name of U.S. Air Force Col. Zachary Laird on an A-10 Thunderbolt II, honoring his service and legacy at the 25th FS and 25th FGS inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base will begin a phased withdrawal of its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)