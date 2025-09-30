U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, right, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, assists Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, as he cases the squadron guidon at the 25th FS and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base began a phased withdrawal of its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9349575
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-LA223-1255
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
