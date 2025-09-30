Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS & 25th FGS Inactivation Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    25th FS &amp; 25th FGS Inactivation Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, right, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, assists Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, as he cases the squadron guidon at the 25th FS and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Starting in January 2025, the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base began a phased withdrawal of its 24 A-10 aircraft, with completion expected by the end of fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:43
    Photo ID: 9349575
    VIRIN: 250613-F-LA223-1255
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 25th FS & 25th FGS Inactivation Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Fighter Squadron
    51FW
    INDOPACOM
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Osan Air Base
    PACAF

