    M1 signs proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 3 of 4]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, signs a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2025. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time for our military communities to come together to raise awareness about domestic violence, its impact on individuals and families, and the resources available for those affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 01:21
    Photo ID: 9349490
    VIRIN: 251001-F-LA223-1009
    Resolution: 5813x3270
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

