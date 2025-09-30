M1 signs proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, center, 51st Fighter Wing commander, joins base stakeholders and members from the Family Advocacy and Resiliency offices to sign a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2025. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time for our military communities to come together to raise awareness about domestic violence, its impact on individuals and families, and the resources available for those affected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
