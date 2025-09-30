Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final contract of FY '25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Final contract of FY '25

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dario Rissone, contracting officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District prepares to close out files after awarding the district's last contract of Fiscal Year 2025 at the Tulsa District Contracting Office in Tulsa, Okla., Sept. 30, 2025. The Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16, Tainter Gate repair and replacement contract was the final contract of FY 2025. The $28 million construction contract was awarded to McMillen Incorporated of Boise, Idaho.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 9349442
    VIRIN: 250930-A-PO406-1617
    Resolution: 5091x3394
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final contract of FY '25, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District awards Final FY 2025 contract with Webbers Falls gate replacement, repair agreement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tulsa District
    Construction
    USACE
    Navigation
    Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download