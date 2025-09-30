Final contract of FY '25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dario Rissone, contracting officer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District prepares to close out files after awarding the district's last contract of Fiscal Year 2025 at the Tulsa District Contracting Office in Tulsa, Okla., Sept. 30, 2025. The Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16, Tainter Gate repair and replacement contract was the final contract of FY 2025. The $28 million construction contract was awarded to McMillen Incorporated of Boise, Idaho.