DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Singapore Chief of Staff DV

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Singapore Army Brig. Gen. Shi Ming Wong, chief of staff-general staff, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9349185
|VIRIN:
|250930-M-KB008-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|616.43 KB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
