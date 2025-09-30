Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Singapore Chief of Staff DV

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Singapore Army Brig. Gen. Shi Ming Wong, chief of staff-general staff, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

