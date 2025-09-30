1st Med Bn FEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 1st Medical Battalion, 1st MLG, apply a tourniquet on a simulated patient during a field exercise at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2025. The FEX reinforced deployment capabilities in a simulated contested environment and improved task proficiency while focusing on sharpening command and control standards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)