1st Med Bn FEX

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 1st Medical Battalion, 1st MLG, provide tactical combat casualty care to a simulated patient during a field exercise at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2025. The FEX reinforced deployment capabilities in a simulated contested environment and improved task proficiency while focusing on sharpening command and control standards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9349045
|VIRIN:
|250923-M-FS018-2013
|Resolution:
|7933x5291
|Size:
|23.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
