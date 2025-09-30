Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Med Bn FEX [Image 9 of 10]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 1st Medical Battalion, 1st MLG, provide tactical combat casualty care to a simulated patient during a field exercise at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2025. The FEX reinforced deployment capabilities in a simulated contested environment and improved task proficiency while focusing on sharpening command and control standards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    This work, 1st Med Bn FEX [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

