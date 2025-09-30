A Marine Depot Maintenance Command employee inspects the interior of the prototype vehicle. The system was customized to meet depot-specific safety and operational requirements, including the placement of emergency stops and compliance with on-base road rules.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9348493
|VIRIN:
|250930-M-FX029-2342
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|506.99 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDMC Demonstrates Prototype Autonomous Vehicle System to Improve Efficiency, Productivity, and Safety [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.