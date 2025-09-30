MDMC Demonstrates Prototype Autonomous Vehicle System to Improve Efficiency, Productivity, and Safety

The prototype vehicle hauls trailers during a live demonstration. The system reduces forklift traffic and supports safer, more efficient material movement across the depot.
Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:41
Photo ID:
|9348490
VIRIN:
|250930-M-FX029-2343
Resolution:
|2048x1365
Size:
|716.13 KB
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
