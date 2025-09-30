A STEER Tech team member demonstrates how the prototype vehicle system is directed using a tablet interface at Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC). The system operates through a map-based display similar to a video game.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9348488
|VIRIN:
|250930-M-FX029-2341
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|587.21 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, MDMC Demonstrates Prototype Autonomous Vehicle System to Improve Efficiency, Productivity, and Safety [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.