Carderock Blends Heritage and Innovation at University of Michigan Mixing of the Waters Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anindita Mukherjee, engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division and University of Michigan alumna, holds the custom vessel she designed for the university's Mixing of the Waters ceremony. Photographed in front of Carderock's Maneuvering and Seakeeping Basin, Murkherjee incorporated the Division's historic skyline into the sleeve, which was printed using advanced additive manufacturing techniques. The vessel will be permanently displayed at the university's new hydrodynamics facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Beyers)