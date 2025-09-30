Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carderock Blends Heritage and Innovation at University of Michigan Mixing of the Waters Ceremony

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Corum Byers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Anindita Mukherjee, engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division and University of Michigan alumna, holds the custom vessel she designed for the university's Mixing of the Waters ceremony. Photographed in front of Carderock's Maneuvering and Seakeeping Basin, Murkherjee incorporated the Division's historic skyline into the sleeve, which was printed using advanced additive manufacturing techniques. The vessel will be permanently displayed at the university's new hydrodynamics facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Beyers)

    Carderock
    STEM
    Additive Manufacturing
    Engineering Excellence
    Navy
    University of Michigan

