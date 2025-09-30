Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie meets with goat herder, and rancher Katy Martin to learn about the mission at Schoonover Airfield. There, 300 goats are deployed to neutralize the invasive yellow star thistle, protect the natural habitat, and reduce biomass in the San Antonio river, where endangered species, like the arroyo toad, breed.
    (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9348048
    VIRIN: 250930-A-LW200-5138
    Resolution: 1179x876
    Size: 323.84 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing [Image 2 of 2], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing
    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download