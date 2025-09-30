Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie meets with goat herder, and rancher Katy Martin to learn about the mission at Schoonover Airfield. There, 300 goats are deployed to neutralize the invasive yellow star thistle, protect the natural habitat, and reduce biomass in the San Antonio river, where endangered species, like the arroyo toad, breed.

(Courtesy photo)