Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patoka lake staff prepare beehives for the winter [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Patoka lake staff prepare beehives for the winter

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Patoka Lake staff prepare beehives for the upcoming winter months Sept. 3, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:51
    Photo ID: 9348036
    VIRIN: 250903-A-GI410-2000
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patoka lake staff prepare beehives for the winter [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patoka lake staff prepare beehives for the winter
    Patoka lake staff prepare beehives for the winter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winter preparation key to hive success at Patoka Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nature
    Patoka
    Pollinators
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download