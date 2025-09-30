Before tackling invasive plants, goats take a break at Schoonover Airfield as part of Fort Hunter Liggett’s habitat restoration project with Desert Research Institute. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL PA)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9347999
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-LW200-9355
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing [Image 2 of 2], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.