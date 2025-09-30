Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Before tackling invasive plants, goats take a break at Schoonover Airfield as part of Fort Hunter Liggett’s habitat restoration project with Desert Research Institute. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL PA)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 9347999
    VIRIN: 250930-A-LW200-9355
    Resolution: 3240x2160
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing
    Fort Hunter Liggett maintains mission-ready training lands with Targeted Grazing

    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM
    ASAIEE
    Army land management

