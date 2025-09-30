Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 4 of 4]

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Sgt. 1st Class Scott Devereaux of the United States Army Field Band performing on their 2025 spring tour. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9347639
    VIRIN: 250329-A-IP010-1003
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 29.57 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joseph Mazzara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

