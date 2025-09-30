Sgt. 1st Class Scott Devereaux of the United States Army Field Band performing on their 2025 spring tour. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9347639
|VIRIN:
|250329-A-IP010-1003
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|29.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joseph Mazzara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.