    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Lostocco of the United States Army Field Band performing on their 2025 spring tour. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9347633
    VIRIN: 250329-A-IP010-1002
    Resolution: 2732x4096
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joseph Mazzara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

