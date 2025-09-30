IBoss Tours Cutler Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cutler, Maine -- Capt. Robert “Brian” Conner, commanding officer, Naval Computer & Telecommunications Area Master Station, Norfolk (NCTAMS LANT) and Cmdr. Sean Brown, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Hampton Roads, provided Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander and IBoss, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), with a comprehensive briefing covering the NCTAMS LANT detachment Cutler’s mission capabilities, upcoming Naval Facilities base improvement initiatives, staffing levels, and site-specific challenges. Vernazza toured the facility to gain insight into the detachment’s operations, which play a critical role in delivering essential communications support to Submarine Forces. Pictured from left to right, Mr. Eric Lowell, Cutler Technical Director, Cmdr. Sean Brown, commanding officer, NCTS HR, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander, NAVIFOR, and Capt. Robert “Brian” Conner, commanding officer, NCTAMS LANT. (Official U.S. Navy photo / released)