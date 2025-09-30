Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBoss Tours Cutler Facility

    CUTLER, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Sabitha Venkatesh 

    Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station - Atlantic

    Cutler, Maine -- Capt. Robert “Brian” Conner, commanding officer, Naval Computer & Telecommunications Area Master Station, Norfolk (NCTAMS LANT) and Cmdr. Sean Brown, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Hampton Roads, provided Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander and IBoss, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), with a comprehensive briefing covering the NCTAMS LANT detachment Cutler’s mission capabilities, upcoming Naval Facilities base improvement initiatives, staffing levels, and site-specific challenges. Vernazza toured the facility to gain insight into the detachment’s operations, which play a critical role in delivering essential communications support to Submarine Forces. Pictured from left to right, Mr. Eric Lowell, Cutler Technical Director, Cmdr. Sean Brown, commanding officer, NCTS HR, Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander, NAVIFOR, and Capt. Robert “Brian” Conner, commanding officer, NCTAMS LANT. (Official U.S. Navy photo / released)

    This work, IBoss Tours Cutler Facility, by Sabitha Venkatesh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCTAMS LANT
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    NCTS HR
    IBoss

