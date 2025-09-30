Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Ltc. Col. Domingos Robinson conducting the U.S. Army Field Band's Concert Band. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Mazzara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 10:47
    Photo ID: 9347613
    VIRIN: 240402-A-IP010-1005
    Resolution: 3234x4848
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joseph Mazzara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Performance Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Field Band
    band officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download