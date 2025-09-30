Logistics Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Mark Simone pins on the rank of chief petty officer at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, September 19, 2025. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9347467
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LS1 Mark Simone pins on CPO [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.